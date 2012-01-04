CLSA has turned cautious on the consumer sector mainly on back of steep valuations - price to earnings premium to markets is close to all time high. The research house's channel checks suggest growth deceleration and build-up in trade pipeline for the sector. "We believe that EPS upgrade cycle is now behind us and see downside risks to street estimates," said CLSA in a note. It has downgraded Hindustan Unilever to 'Sell' along with Colgate.