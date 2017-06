Hindustan Unilever's soaps and detergents margins are likely to come down sequentially in Q3 FY12 owing to higher prices of key raw materials like Palm oil and Benzene, says Macquarie. Hindustan Unilever has recently increased prices of its key soap brands Lux and Lifebuoy by 5 percent, primarily to offset cost pressure in the segment. Palm oil prices have increased 13 percent and the Indian rupee has depreciated 15 percent since early October further adding to the cost pressure, said the bank in a note. At 3:13 p.m., shares of HUL were up 1.79 percent at 388.75 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)