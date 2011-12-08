Macquarie has lowered its target price for Indiabulls Real Estate to 47 rupees from 62 rupees and maintained its 'underperform' stance, to reflect the demerger of the company's power business and the weakness in Mumbai real estate. "We reduce our NAV (net asset value) estimate from 124 rupees to 78 rupees for the new Indiabulls real estate entity," said Macquarie in a note on Wednesday. Shares in Indiabulls Real Estate had fallen as much as 36.45 percent intraday on Wednesday ahead of the record date for determining shareholders entitled to shares in Indiabulls Infrastructure and Power (IIPL), following the demerger.. At 1:46 p.m., shares of Indiabulls Real Estate were down 7.43 percent at 52.40 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)