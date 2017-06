Bank of America Merrill Lynch has downgraded Indiabulls Real Estate to underperform from buy, and cut its target price to 56 rupees from 96 rupees, citing weak demand for Mumbai projects and rising debt. "IBREL's net debt rose by 56 percent to 10 billion rupees in the last 12 months and we expect it to rise another 80 percent in FY13 as cash flows are projected to remain constrained," BofA said in a note. At 9:42 a.m, shares of Indiabulls Real Estate were down 0.93 percent at 69.50 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)