ICICI Bank's share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 15 days, said Morgan Stanley, citing recent underperformance and abating overhang from MSCI rebalancing. "Over the past month, the ICICI Bank share price has come off by 23 percent underperforming the BSE Sensex, which is down 9 percent. Following this correction, the stock is now trading at 8.6 times FY2012 core price-to-earnings and 1.1 times FY12 core price-to-book value," said Morgan Stanley in a note. At 10:01 a.m. shares of ICICI Bank were up 6.6 percent at 760 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)