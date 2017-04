Reuters Market Eye - Engineers India Ltd's (ENGI.NS) shares fall as much as 10.3 percent after the company's net profit missed analysts' expectations.

IDFC Securities downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "neutral", citing a sharp fall in margins.

"Visibility of pick-up in order finalizations over the next 2-3 quarters has deteriorated, with no large order in pipeline," IDFC says.

