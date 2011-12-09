India's benchmark index would trade between 12 to 15 times of one year forward earnings in the near term as upside is capped, earnings downgrade may continue and India will slowdown further in next 2 quarters, says Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance, who oversees 27 billion rupees in equities and debt. The CIO expects fixed income to outperform equities and says there are strong expectations that cash reserve ratio (CRR) will be reduced by India's central bank by December 16. "These are exceptionally tight (cash) conditions, which have to be addressed by the CRR cut and subsequently a rate cut," said Srivastava. He believes that in current environment, defensive sector like FMCG will witness selling pressure, while large cap names in banking and two-wheeler space may see buying action on declines. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)