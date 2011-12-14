India's benchmark index may decline to 13,500-12,200 if it breaks its key support at 16,000, the risk for which has increased, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "In recent weeks, on-balance-volume has weakened. This points to distribution (selling) and increases the risk that the Sensex breaks the 16,000 area support," said BofA in a note on Tuesday. The bank says the Sensex must regain 18,000 levels to improve the technical patterns. Continued weakness in emerging markets is the biggest risk moving into 2012. As China's Shanghai A Shares Index has already broken the key support, India may follow suit, it said. At 11:14 a.m, India's benchmark index was up 0.53 percent at 16,086. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)