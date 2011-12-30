Option contracts on India's 50-share index Nifty
indicate that the index may move between 4,500 and 5,000 in the
January equity derivative series, three futures and options
analysts said. In the January series, the highest open interest
in call options is at 5,000 strike with 3.6 million shares and
highest put open interest is at 4,500 strike with 3.8 million
shares, NSE data showed on Thursday. "We expect that market may
take support near 4,580-4,600 level in the short term," said B.
N. Rahul, derivative analyst at Dalmia Securities. The Nifty
closed below the 4,750-4,800 band for second consecutive month
for the Dec and Nov series on an expiry to expiry basis. "The
weekly candlestick pattern being formed is quite bearish, unless
the market sees a big move up today, thereby changing the weekly
bar," said Gautam Shah, vice president, finance services at JM
Financial in a note. At 10:46 a:m, Nifty was up 0.43 percent at
4,666.