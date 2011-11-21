Jefferies believe investors should expect further earnings
downgrades for Indian corporates citing negative profit growth
in the last quarter and deteriorating macro conditions. "We
maintain that the real GDP growth is headed towards rates
similar to 2008-09 when Index earnings fell 16 percent. Given
this, 8-10 percent (benchmark) index EPS growth
estimate is in our view unrealistic and it should see sharp
revision," said Nilesh Jasani, equity analyst at Jefferies in a
note. The global securities and investment banking group
believes that with the recent results, Indian corporates rolling
four-quarter profit growth is at barely 6 percent and it
continues to expect further downgrades with eventual earnings
growth to be negative.
(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)