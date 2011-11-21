Jefferies believe investors should expect further earnings downgrades for Indian corporates citing negative profit growth in the last quarter and deteriorating macro conditions. "We maintain that the real GDP growth is headed towards rates similar to 2008-09 when Index earnings fell 16 percent. Given this, 8-10 percent (benchmark) index EPS growth estimate is in our view unrealistic and it should see sharp revision," said Nilesh Jasani, equity analyst at Jefferies in a note. The global securities and investment banking group believes that with the recent results, Indian corporates rolling four-quarter profit growth is at barely 6 percent and it continues to expect further downgrades with eventual earnings growth to be negative. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)