India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares of IVRCL extended gains after the company said the Competition Commission of India had approved a composite scheme of arrangement involving IVRCL, IVRCL Assets and other group companies. At 2:06 p.m, shares of IVRCL were up 13.69 percent to 51.45 rupees, while shares of IVRCL Assets were up 13.93 percent at 39.25 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: