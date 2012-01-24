Shares of IVRCL extended gains after the company said the Competition Commission of India had approved a composite scheme of arrangement involving IVRCL, IVRCL Assets and other group companies. At 2:06 p.m, shares of IVRCL were up 13.69 percent to 51.45 rupees, while shares of IVRCL Assets were up 13.93 percent at 39.25 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)