India's 50-share Nifty index breached 5,300 for the first time since November 2011, backed by stronger rupee, dollar inflows and better-than-expected PMI reports across globe, said two institutional dealers. Sentiment also got a boost on expectations that the second round of long-term refinancing by European Central Bank could be as large as 1 trillion euros, dealers added. Technical analysts say that if Nifty remains above its 200-day moving average (DMA) for a few more sessions, then it could mark the start of a new bull phase. The Nifty has traded above its 200 DMA for three consecutive sessions, and has risen as much as 17.74 percent from its low of 4,531.15 in December. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)