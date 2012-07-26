(Corrects 2nd bullet point on 1-yr OIS to rise by, not fall) * Standard Chartered Bank expects no change to the repo rate on July 31 as containing inflation will remain central to RBI's hawkish stance. * Rates market likely to be disappointed and partly reverse its recent falls if RBI pauses. The short-end, particularly 1-year OIS is likely to rise by 10-15 bps, causing the curve to bear flatten, Standard Chartered says. * However, expectations of future policy rate trajectory may limit the scope of a reversal and encourage receivers, StanChart adds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)