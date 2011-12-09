Idea Cellular's share price will rise relative to India's benchmark index over the next 60 days, said Morgan Stanley, citing compelling short-term valuations. "We believe that Idea has the highest leverage to the Indian wireless business and will be a key beneficiary of improving ARPM (average revenue per minute) and non-voice trends," said the bank in a note. The stock has fallen nearly 12 percent since mid-September. In a separate report, Morgan Stanley raised its target price for Idea to 126 rupees from 119 rupees, while maintaining its overweight rating. At 10:20 a.m, shares of Idea were down 1.48 percent at 86.35 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)