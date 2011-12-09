BRIEF-Raunaq EPC International to consider issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis
Idea Cellular's share price will rise relative to India's benchmark index over the next 60 days, said Morgan Stanley, citing compelling short-term valuations. "We believe that Idea has the highest leverage to the Indian wireless business and will be a key beneficiary of improving ARPM (average revenue per minute) and non-voice trends," said the bank in a note. The stock has fallen nearly 12 percent since mid-September. In a separate report, Morgan Stanley raised its target price for Idea to 126 rupees from 119 rupees, while maintaining its overweight rating. At 10:20 a.m, shares of Idea were down 1.48 percent at 86.35 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)
June 14 Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday tracking tepid Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained after its telecom unit reported strong April subscriber additions.