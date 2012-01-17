Shares of IDFC rose on build-up of long positions in their February futures, two futures and options dealers said. At 11:28 a.m, open interest positions in next-month increased 2.33 million shares, a rise of 142.5 percent. The futures contract price rose more than 2.55 percent to 114.65 rupees, while the share price was up 3.24 percent at 114.65 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)