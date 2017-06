Shares of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) fell as much as 1.8 percent mainly on the back of expensive valuations, said two institutional sales persons. "City gas distribution companies in India are trading at very expensive valuation even after factoring in sustainable earnings trajectory over next few years," said a fund manager, who oversees over 4 billion rupees in Indian equities. At 12:15 p.m, shares of IGL were down 1.1 percent at 377.70 rupees in a market which was up 1.82 percent. IGL is trading at 13.4 times of FY13 expected earnings according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)