Traders are keenly eyeing India's January industrial output data due later on Monday. Weak figures could even lift local stocks on rising expectations for outright rate cuts after the RBI on Friday cut the cash reserve ratio, some analysts said.

India's industrial output probably edged higher in January but remained subdued as an increase in production of consumer goods was offset by declines in the capital goods and mining sectors, a Reuters poll showed..

"If inflation falls and IIP numbers are not good then it makes a classic case for repo rate cut, which will be positive for markets," said Vivek Mahajan, head of equity research at Aditya Birla Money. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)