Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate gained for the second consecutive day after the company said its board will meet on Dec. 15 to consider buyback of equity shares, said two dealers. The company had recently demerged its power business into a separate entity.. At 9:49 a.m, shares of Indiabulls Real Estate were up 1.03 percent at 53.85 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)