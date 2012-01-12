Shares of Infosys are likely to remain subdued in the short term after the company cut its FY12 dollar revenue growth guidance to 16.4 percent from 17.1-19.1 percent and said it expects Q4 revenue to be flat versus Q3. "FY12 EPS for 148-150 rupees was baked in the price and anything short of this will not be acceptable by the street," said an institutional sales person with a foreign research house. "This would have a negative rub off on the sentiment for other IT stocks as well," said another analyst tracking the company. Infosys beat market forecasts with a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit as a weak rupee boosted margins, but it cut its full-year revenue outlook because of the debt crisis in Europe, its second-biggest market. At 9:24 a.m, shares of Infosys were down 6.14 percent at 2,654 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)