India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares of Infosys are likely to remain subdued in the short term after the company cut its FY12 dollar revenue growth guidance to 16.4 percent from 17.1-19.1 percent and said it expects Q4 revenue to be flat versus Q3. "FY12 EPS for 148-150 rupees was baked in the price and anything short of this will not be acceptable by the street," said an institutional sales person with a foreign research house. "This would have a negative rub off on the sentiment for other IT stocks as well," said another analyst tracking the company. Infosys beat market forecasts with a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit as a weak rupee boosted margins, but it cut its full-year revenue outlook because of the debt crisis in Europe, its second-biggest market. At 9:24 a.m, shares of Infosys were down 6.14 percent at 2,654 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: