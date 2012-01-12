Infosys' muted Q4 revenue guidance would keep expectations under control, the stock range-bound and probably some cuts in earnings estimates for the company, said several institutional sales persons and analysts, in first-cut reports. Credit Suisse says that Q4 revenue guidance is "terrible", while Nomura says that it's estimates are likely to go down marginally. "Excluding likely revenues worth $6 million from recently acquired BPO company in Australia (likely to be consolidated by Mid-Jan'12), organic guidance is 0.11-0.33 percent (sequential) decline in (Q4) US dollar revenues," said RBS in a note. Morgan Stanley says key to the stock, from here onwards, would be FY13 guidance which comes out in April.