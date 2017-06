CLSA has upgraded IRB Infrastructure Developers to 'buy' from 'outperform' On attractive valuations but has reduced its target price to 155 rupees from 190 rupees to reflect in lower operational profits from their engineering-procurement and construction or EPC business. "Elevated inflation and new projects will drive a 23 percent BOT (built-operate-transfer) revenue (compounded annual growth rate) CAGR over FY11-14," said CLSA in a note. At 11:24 a.m, shares of IRB Infra were up 3.95 percent at 132.75 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)