Shares of iron ore producers fell up to 5.2 percent after a report the federal government had raised export tax on iron ore fines and lumps to 30 percent from 20 percent.. The move will further reduce these companies' already weak volumes in the lucrative export market, said a dealer. At 2:06 p:m, shares of Sesa Goa and NMDC were down 3.5-5.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)