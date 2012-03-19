India's IT stocks were among the day's biggest decliners with analysts citing rising worries about softer-than-expected fiscal Q4 earnings and uncertainty about corporate IT budgets in the year starting April.

IT companies traditionally start receiving word in March from their corporate clients about the expected spending for the year ahead, but the uncertainty about the global economy is delaying some of these decisions, said analysts.

Shares in Tata Consultancy Services fell 3.7 percent, while Infosys Ltd lost 1 percent.

"TCS and Infosys can at best deliver a sequential dollar revenue growth of 1.5 percent only, modest relative to expectations," said Abhishek Shindadkar, a tech analyst at ICICI securities. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)