UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
India's IT stocks were among the day's biggest decliners with analysts citing rising worries about softer-than-expected fiscal Q4 earnings and uncertainty about corporate IT budgets in the year starting April.
IT companies traditionally start receiving word in March from their corporate clients about the expected spending for the year ahead, but the uncertainty about the global economy is delaying some of these decisions, said analysts.
Shares in Tata Consultancy Services fell 3.7 percent, while Infosys Ltd lost 1 percent.
"TCS and Infosys can at best deliver a sequential dollar revenue growth of 1.5 percent only, modest relative to expectations," said Abhishek Shindadkar, a tech analyst at ICICI securities. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 12 Most Asian currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday, tracking movements in the U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserves' policy meeting this week, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. A Reuters poll showed that while markets have priced in a 25-basis point rise in rates, investors' will be looking for any fresh hints on the pace of further tightening and for details on its plans for trimming its