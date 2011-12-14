Shares of tobacco major ITC gained on back of long positions in December contract <ITCZ1:NS> and strong technical support around 200 day moving average, said two dealers. 200 day moving average has served as support five out of six times since May 2009. At 1:26 p.m, December contract of ITC was up 1.59 percent at 201.15 rupees, adding 0.40 million shares in open interest. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)