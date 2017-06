Jefferies has initiated coverage on ITC with a 'buy' rating and a target price of 235 rupees citing inherent strength of cigarette business which will allow the company to sustain steady earnings growth. "While low price elasticity and strong competitive positioning support ITC's cigarette revenue growth, margins benefit from a unique cost structure that is almost independent of pricing," said Jefferies. The research house forecasts 16 percent growth in revenue and profit for ITC over FY11-14. At 10:07 a.m., the stock was at 192.45 rupees, down 0.41 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)