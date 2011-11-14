JP Morgan has downgraded Jaypee Infratech to 'neutral' from 'overweight' but maintained its target price at 55 rupees citing cost overruns postponing dividend payouts. "The company is yet to accrue 20 billion rupees on the (Yamuna Expressway) project, which implies that the increase in dividend payout from (real estate) business will likely remain subdued for next 2 years," the report said. At 10:20 a.m. shares of Jaypee Infratech were at 50.90 rupees, down 0.78 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)