BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
JP Morgan has downgraded Jaypee Infratech to 'neutral' from 'overweight' but maintained its target price at 55 rupees citing cost overruns postponing dividend payouts. "The company is yet to accrue 20 billion rupees on the (Yamuna Expressway) project, which implies that the increase in dividend payout from (real estate) business will likely remain subdued for next 2 years," the report said. At 10:20 a.m. shares of Jaypee Infratech were at 50.90 rupees, down 0.78 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
Jun 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----