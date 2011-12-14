European shares rebound from seven-week lows as techs, Italian banks recover
* Greek stocks rise as focus turns to debt relief (Adds details, closing prices)
Citigroup has reduced its target price for Jet Airways to 172 rupees from 215 rupees while maintaining its 'sell' rating on the stock citing that its reverting to a book-value based methodology for valuing the company due near-term volatility in operating earnings. "Given the sensitivity to both oil and currency, we cut EBITDAR forecasts for Jet by 23-58 percent over FY12/14 and forecast EBITDA losses over FY12/13," said Citi in a note on Tuesday. At 11:05 a.m, shares of Jet Airways were down 0.71 percent at 236.75 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)