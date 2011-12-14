Citigroup has reduced its target price for Jet Airways to 172 rupees from 215 rupees while maintaining its 'sell' rating on the stock citing that its reverting to a book-value based methodology for valuing the company due near-term volatility in operating earnings. "Given the sensitivity to both oil and currency, we cut EBITDAR forecasts for Jet by 23-58 percent over FY12/14 and forecast EBITDA losses over FY12/13," said Citi in a note on Tuesday. At 11:05 a.m, shares of Jet Airways were down 0.71 percent at 236.75 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)