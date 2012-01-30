Shares of top Indian carrier Jet Airways rose on build-up of long positions in their February futures, two futures and options dealers said. "We recommend remaining long in the stock above 247 in immediate term, with a target of 265 rupees," said B.N. Rahul, derivative analyst at Dalmia Securities. At 1:14 p.m., open interest positions in near month rose by 420,000 shares, an increase of 38 percent. The futures contract price rose more than 5.6 percent to 258 rupees, while the share price jumped 5.5 percent to 256 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)