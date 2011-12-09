It's too early to be overweight on small and mid cap stocks versus the large caps, despite CNX Mid Cap and BSE Small Cap indices down 30 percent and 44 percent respectively versus a decline of 20 (percent) for the Nifty from last year's peak levels, says JP Morgan. The bank says that apart from compelling valuations, investors need eye monetary policy turning more accommodative and growth momentum resuming before turning bullish on small and mid caps relative to large caps. "We expect positive returns from Indian equities over CY2012. But near term, we expect Indian equities to continue to range trade as growth data will likely continue to disappoint," said JP Morgan in a note. The bank said the current phase offers an opportunity to add risk selectively, particularly in financials, while not shedding the defensive bias completely. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)