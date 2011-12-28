Shares of Jindal Steel and Power fell after an Economic Times report quoted a power ministry official as saying that the power ministry is proposing to cap tariffs for power supplied from projects that have captive coal blocks and/or assured supply fuel supply from Coal India, said two institutional sales persons. The report quotes the official saying that tariffs from such plants should be capped around 1.5-2 rupees per unit. "Jindal Power Limited (a 96.5 percent-owned subsidiary of JSPL) runs a 1,000MW power plant on captive coal and sells 67 percent of the power in the merchant market.... assuming a cap at 2 rupees per unit (as proposed), JSPL consolidated EPS could be hit by 32 percent," said Chirag Shah of Barclays Capital in a note. At 2:05 p:m, shares of JSPL were down 7.07 percent at 455 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)