Standard Chartered has initiated coverage on Jubilant Foodworks as 'outperform' and a target price of 996 rupees citing strong execution and a scalable model in a high growth market. "We estimate sales and earnings compounded annual growth rate of 35 percent and 40 percent, respectively, over FY11-16, despite factoring in a weak macro (for Jubilant Foodworks)," said the bank in a note on Wednesday. At 10:01 a.m., the stock was down 2.6 percent at 740 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)