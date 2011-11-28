Shares of Kale Consultants rose sharply after it announced that Etihad, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier, has signed outsourcing deal with the company for accounting of passenger and cargo revenues from April 2012. At 3:03 p.m. shares of Kale Consultants were up 16.87 percent at 112.60 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)