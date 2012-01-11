Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on KEC International with a buy rating and target price of 65 rupees citing strong order backlog, diversified business, margin expansion prospects and attractive valuations. "We build in relatively conservative estimates for KEC with revenue (compounded annual growth rate) CAGR of 6-7 percent over FY2012-14," said Kotak in a note. At 11:12 a.m, shares of KEC International were up 4.71 percent at 42.20 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)