India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on KEC International with a buy rating and target price of 65 rupees citing strong order backlog, diversified business, margin expansion prospects and attractive valuations. "We build in relatively conservative estimates for KEC with revenue (compounded annual growth rate) CAGR of 6-7 percent over FY2012-14," said Kotak in a note. At 11:12 a.m, shares of KEC International were up 4.71 percent at 42.20 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: