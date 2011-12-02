Shares of Kingfisher Airlines fell on news that Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) on Thursday sent a legal notice to struggling carrier threatening to put it on cash and carry from Saturday citing non-payment of dues, a source close to the development said after market hours on Thursday. Earlier media reports said Airports Authority has issued a similar notice to the airline. At 9:55 a.m. shares of Kingfisher were down 2.94 percent, at 23.15 rupees. The cash-strapped carrier's shares have fallen 14.5 percent this week. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)