US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as banks gain, tech recovers
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
Shares of Kingfisher Airlines fell on news that Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) on Thursday sent a legal notice to struggling carrier threatening to put it on cash and carry from Saturday citing non-payment of dues, a source close to the development said after market hours on Thursday. Earlier media reports said Airports Authority has issued a similar notice to the airline. At 9:55 a.m. shares of Kingfisher were down 2.94 percent, at 23.15 rupees. The cash-strapped carrier's shares have fallen 14.5 percent this week. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
June 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by a recovery in technology stocks after a two-day selloff and as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.