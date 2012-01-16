Indian equities can deliver 15-20 percent returns in 2012 if
governance and macroeconomic factors improve, as valuations are
supportive and earnings appear to be reasonably resilient, Kotak
Institutional Equities says. Implementation of a goods and
services tax may also help investor confidence, given "perceived
'policy inaction' at a time of a deteriorating fiscal situation,
weak BOP (balance of payments) and an economic slowdown," Kotak
said in a report. Fitch said on Dec. 22 that it expected the
government to miss its rescheduled April 1 target date to
implement a GST. Kotak also added Maruti Suzuki
to its Top 10 list, replacing Hindustan Unilever
. For its model portfolio, the brokerage retained a
combination of high-quality stocks like retail-focused private
banks and companies involved in the consumer, pharma and
technology sectors.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)