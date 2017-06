CLSA believes that Lanco Infratech would require equity dilution in near future due to high debt on its books. "Lanco's net gearing stood at 534 percent as of September 2011 (net debt increased to $6 billion -increased by $720 billion quarter-on-quarter)," said CLSA in a note on Saturday. The research house maintains its 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target price of 17 rupees. At 12:19 p.m. shares of Lanco Infratech were at 14.95 rupees, down 1.64 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)