Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Larsen and Toubro with 'underperform' rating and a target price of 1,019 rupees, a 20 percent potential downside, saying the stock has not bottomed out. "Overall, we estimate no order inflow growth in FY12 and just 12 percent growth in FY13/14," said Credit Suisse in a note. The bank believes that a sharp decline in return on equity justifies de-rating of price-to-book valuation for L&T. At 9:40 a.m. shares of L&T were up 3.12 percent at 1,311.75 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)