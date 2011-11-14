BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Morgan Stanley believes that the share price of LIC Housing Finance will fall relative to the country index over the next 15 days due to the profit miss in September quarter due to provisions and weaker net interest income. "We expect revenue growth at LIC Housing Finance will continue to be under pressure in the coming months as loan growth will likely moderate owing to rates remaining higher for longer," said Morgan Stanley. At 9:47 a.m., shares of LIC housing were at 222.85 rupees, down 3.23 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
