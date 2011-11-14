Morgan Stanley believes that the share price of LIC Housing Finance will fall relative to the country index over the next 15 days due to the profit miss in September quarter due to provisions and weaker net interest income. "We expect revenue growth at LIC Housing Finance will continue to be under pressure in the coming months as loan growth will likely moderate owing to rates remaining higher for longer," said Morgan Stanley. At 9:47 a.m., shares of LIC housing were at 222.85 rupees, down 3.23 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)