Shares of Larsen and Toubro rebounded after the company reported order inflows of 170 billion rupees in Q3 against expectations of 150 billion rupees, two institutional sales people said. "Order inflows, coupled with strong margins in engineering and construction business, seem to have impressed the street," said an analyst at an international financial conglomerate. "FY12 guidance of 25 percent sales growth is achievable," said Goldman Sachs in a note to its clients. At 1:48 p.m, shares of L&T were up 0.18 percent at 1277 rupees after falling as much as 3.79 percent in the day. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)