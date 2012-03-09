Shares of India's Larsen & Toubro extended gains after the company named K. Venkataramanan as its chief executive officer and managing director, and said A.M. Naik, the current managing director, will continue as executive chairman. At 10:47 a.m, shares of L&T, the country's biggest engineering conglomerate, were up 4.69 percent at 1,296.90 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)