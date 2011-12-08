Shares of Lupin fell after Shionogi Pharma Inc said a the district court in New Jersey moved a preliminary injunction againt the Indian company to stop importing and selling any the generic version of Type 2 diabetes treatment Fortamet in the United States, two institutional salemen said. Fortamet is a subject of a patent infringement suit between the firms, but the US court denied patent holder Shionogi Pharma Inc's request to recall the generics already in the market. The preliminary injunction will stay in place till the court renders a decision in the on-going litigation, Shiongi Pharma said. At 2:58 p.m. shares of Lupin were down 1.41 percent at 444.15 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)