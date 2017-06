Lupin's share price is expected to rise in absolute terms over the next 30 days as surprise news of Teva's likely forfeiture of exclusivity on $1.2 billion drug Tricor will benefit follow-on drug application filers, including Lupin, says Morgan Stanley in a report. "There is a possibility now that Lupin launches this product six months earlier in July 2012," the bank said. Valuations appear inexpensive to Morgan Stanley given the current traction in company's base business and other niche launches in the pipeline. At 9:24 a.m, shares of Lupin were up 1.83 percent at 449 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)