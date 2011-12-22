Shares of Mahindra Holidays rose after the company said late on Wednesday informed the exchanges that it has acquired a 106-room property in Goa for an undisclosed sum, said two dealers. At 10:43 a.m, shares of Mahindra Holidays were up 3.45 percent at 289.65 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)