RBS has downgraded Mahindra & Mahindra to 'hold' from 'buy' and marginally reduced its target price to 808 rupees citing few surprises in the short term and rising risks of competition and government intervention. "We incorporate current market price for its listed subsidiaries, which trims total subsidiary value by 6.7 percent.... We feel the attractiveness of the diesel vehicle division has reached its peak...," said RBS. At 11:26 a.m., the stock was at 790.4 rupees, down 0.08 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)