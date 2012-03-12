India's 30-share benchmark index pared gains after stronger-than-expected industrial output reduced hopes for a rate cut, which some analysts had previously said could have come as early as this week's RBI policy meeting.

The BSE index was up 0.1 percent as of 0725 GMT compared to gains of well over 1 percent ahead of the output data. The RBI had on Friday surprised markets by cutting the cash reserve ratio by 75 basis points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)