India's benchmark index recovered in afternoon trade after policy makers comments gave rise to hopes the Reserve Bank of India would start easing its monetary policy stance shortly. Positive opening of European equity markets also helped sentiment, two institutional dealers said. RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in an interview published BBC website on Monday India was likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth.. Later, C. Rangarajan, chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, also made similar comments to television channel CNBC-TV18. The recovery was also aided after HSBC's India manufacturing PMI rose to 54.2 in December from 51 in November, added dealers.. At 3:25 p.m, the Sensex was at 15,522, up 0.44 percent. Earlier in the session, it was down 0.64 percent at 15,358. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)