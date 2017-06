CLSA believes value is emerging in Maruti Suzuki's stock for long-term investors with two-year horizon due to expectations of the company remaining a dominant player and higher fair value on discounted cash flows. "We believe that a new market share equilibrium will emerge at some stage in India and Maruti will still command 35-40 percent share," said CLSA. Bank's discounted cash flow analysis suggests 1,150-1,325 rupees as a fair value for Maruti's stock. At 2:15 p.m., the stock was at 938.40 rupees, up 0.72 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)