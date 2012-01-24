Citigroup has upgraded Maruti Suzuki, India's top carmaker, to buy from neutral and raised its target price to 1,460 rupees from 1,161 rupees saying "the earnings downgrade cycle is bottoming". At 9:39 a.m., shares in Maruti were down 1.3 percent at 1,145 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)