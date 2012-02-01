Shares of Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, rose as much as 3.2 percent after the company posted better-than-expected sales for January, two institutional sales people said. Maruti Suzuki said January sales rose 5.2 percent to 115,433 vehicles. Dealers said the company was expected to report sales of 95,000 units for January. At 10:35 a.m, Maruti shares were trading up 2.47 percent at 1,216 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)