India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares of Mcleod Russel fell mainly on selling in futures market which is witnessing huge unwinding of long positions, two future and option dealers said. At 1:30 p.m. January contract of Mcleod Russel had seen a cut of over 20 percent or 1.44 million shares in open interest, while falling over 1 percent at 187.25 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: