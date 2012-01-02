Shares of Mcleod Russel fell mainly on selling in futures market which is witnessing huge unwinding of long positions, two future and option dealers said. At 1:30 p.m. January contract of Mcleod Russel had seen a cut of over 20 percent or 1.44 million shares in open interest, while falling over 1 percent at 187.25 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)